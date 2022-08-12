Previous
Men at work by wakelys
Men at work

The is across the street and taken through the window. They started work at 08.30 and it was already 23c outside. You can see the chap in grey has a sweaty back.
It wasn’t until I uploaded that I noticed a cheeky pigeon got in on the action.
Susan Wakely

Renee Salamon
Great street photo and you didn’t even have to leave the house!
August 12th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
O almost missed the cheeky pigeon. Lovely capture. Looking at the workmen brings to mind workers here who have to suffer 35C or over every day of summer. I sweat doing nothing, imagine them.
August 12th, 2022  
Carol Ann
Great street pic.
August 12th, 2022  
