Photo 918
Men at work
The is across the street and taken through the window. They started work at 08.30 and it was already 23c outside. You can see the chap in grey has a sweaty back.
It wasn’t until I uploaded that I noticed a cheeky pigeon got in on the action.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Renee Salamon
ace
Great street photo and you didn’t even have to leave the house!
August 12th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
O almost missed the cheeky pigeon. Lovely capture. Looking at the workmen brings to mind workers here who have to suffer 35C or over every day of summer. I sweat doing nothing, imagine them.
August 12th, 2022
Carol Ann
Great street pic.
August 12th, 2022
