Photo 931
Contemplating life.
Weather not so good today but remains warm and good enough for these people to spend time on the beach.
Travelling back to reality tomorrow so will try and catch up on commenting ASAP.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
beach
strangers
JackieR
ace
Looks a tad grey, fabulous candid
August 25th, 2022
