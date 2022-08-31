Previous
Next
Waiting by wakelys
Photo 937

Waiting

Either for others to assemble or a delivery maybe!
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
256% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous candid, could be eithernor 😉
August 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise