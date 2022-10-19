Sign up
Photo 986
In miniature
Currently taking part in the get pushed challenge and I was challenged to use all the in-camera effects that I have in my Nikon camera and post my fav’s this week.
This is using the miniature effect.
What a great learning curve.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th October 2022 10:05am
boats
miniature
get-pushed-533
Susan Wakely
@kali66
thank you Kali for this challenge. I am certainly getting to know my camera with some minor frustrations along the way.
October 19th, 2022
Pam
Very well done!
October 19th, 2022
moni kozi
Holy smokes! Excellent effect
October 19th, 2022
