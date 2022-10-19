Previous
In miniature by wakelys
Photo 986

In miniature

Currently taking part in the get pushed challenge and I was challenged to use all the in-camera effects that I have in my Nikon camera and post my fav’s this week.
This is using the miniature effect.
What a great learning curve.
Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
@kali66 thank you Kali for this challenge. I am certainly getting to know my camera with some minor frustrations along the way.
October 19th, 2022  
Pam ace
Very well done!
October 19th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Holy smokes! Excellent effect
October 19th, 2022  
