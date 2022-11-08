Sign up
Photo 1006
My kind of day for a walk.
I always feel energised when it is windy.
The waves to the right are crashing against the shoe giving a misty feel.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
1
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1001
359
1002
1003
1004
360
1005
1006
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th November 2022 1:12pm
Tags
sea
,
beachhuts.
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely scene, looks like you need to be well wrapped up
November 8th, 2022
