Fun, fun, fun by wakelys
Photo 1023

Fun, fun, fun

A birthday treat for my niece to celebrate her 40 th birthday and what a fun entertaining way to do it.
25th November 2022

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot of an exciting place, what a fabulous celebration that must have been.
November 26th, 2022  
JackieR ace
🎶Come What May......🎵
November 26th, 2022  
