Trafalgar Square by wakelys
Photo 1026

Trafalgar Square

With a little bit of drama.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Pam ace
That statue looks really cool with that dramatic sky.
November 28th, 2022  
Kathy Burzynski
Wow, such a dramatic sky
November 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
The sky is amazing!
November 28th, 2022  
katy ace
Ooh la! That looks like a lot of drama but very effective for this photo
November 28th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Great effect! I take it an alien spaceship appeared through those clouds?
November 28th, 2022  
Kathy ace
A very cool effect. Looks very wintery.
November 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a dramatic scene and great image, those clouds look a bit scary though!
November 28th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Probably an image to be added in the dictionary by the work 'ominous'
November 28th, 2022  
