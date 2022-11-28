Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1026
Trafalgar Square
With a little bit of drama.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
8
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1398
photos
127
followers
95
following
281% complete
View this month »
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
Latest from all albums
371
1021
1022
1023
1024
372
1025
1026
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
26th November 2022 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
Pam
ace
That statue looks really cool with that dramatic sky.
November 28th, 2022
Kathy Burzynski
Wow, such a dramatic sky
November 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
The sky is amazing!
November 28th, 2022
katy
ace
Ooh la! That looks like a lot of drama but very effective for this photo
November 28th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Great effect! I take it an alien spaceship appeared through those clouds?
November 28th, 2022
Kathy
ace
A very cool effect. Looks very wintery.
November 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a dramatic scene and great image, those clouds look a bit scary though!
November 28th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Probably an image to be added in the dictionary by the work 'ominous'
November 28th, 2022
