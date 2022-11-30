Sign up
Photo 1028
Louis & Mandy
This is a local community initiative which aims to reduce social isolation and loneliness and has a team of volunteers. Mandy was very happy to be out and about today with Louis showing her the sights. This is outside of our local Golf Club.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1401
photos
127
followers
95
following
281% complete
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1023
1024
372
1025
1026
373
1027
1028
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
strangers
,
tricycle
Diana
ace
What a wonderful initiative, hope more will follow this example.
November 30th, 2022
