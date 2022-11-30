Previous
Louis & Mandy by wakelys
Photo 1028

Louis & Mandy

This is a local community initiative which aims to reduce social isolation and loneliness and has a team of volunteers. Mandy was very happy to be out and about today with Louis showing her the sights. This is outside of our local Golf Club.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Diana ace
What a wonderful initiative, hope more will follow this example.
November 30th, 2022  
