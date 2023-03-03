Sign up
Photo 1121
Rainbow 3
On a wall in the most uninspiring town mall that I think that I have ever been in. I only found this when looking for the toilets that were out of action.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wings
,
wallart
,
rainbow2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Some brightness to an otherwise bland trip then! Hopefully the toilet issue was solved quickly.
March 3rd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
A treat of colour amid the drabness
March 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@ljmanning
my husband was going to sneak me into the gents when we noticed the disabled loo was open.
March 3rd, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
They are very nicely painted....sounds like they were the best thing there !
March 3rd, 2023
