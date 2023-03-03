Previous
Next
Rainbow 3 by wakelys
Photo 1121

Rainbow 3

On a wall in the most uninspiring town mall that I think that I have ever been in. I only found this when looking for the toilets that were out of action.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Some brightness to an otherwise bland trip then! Hopefully the toilet issue was solved quickly.
March 3rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
A treat of colour amid the drabness
March 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@ljmanning my husband was going to sneak me into the gents when we noticed the disabled loo was open.
March 3rd, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
They are very nicely painted....sounds like they were the best thing there !
March 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise