Christmas baubles on the beach

Selfie time. I bought us a little momento so at Christmas when we are warm and comfy by the fire and Christmas tree we can look back with fond memories.

We were hours away from returning home and my brother confessed to never swimming in the Mediterranean Sea. With very little persuasion him went for a swim stripping down to his shorts. We didn’t have the appropriate attire as all was packed. It was hilarious and a real high to our weekend.

My brother is rather on the large side and got some very strange looks as we waved his shorts in the air to dry them and he sat in his underpants.

Oh dear we were those Brits abroad !!!