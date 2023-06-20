Previous
Christmas baubles on the beach by wakelys
Christmas baubles on the beach

Selfie time. I bought us a little momento so at Christmas when we are warm and comfy by the fire and Christmas tree we can look back with fond memories.
We were hours away from returning home and my brother confessed to never swimming in the Mediterranean Sea. With very little persuasion him went for a swim stripping down to his shorts. We didn’t have the appropriate attire as all was packed. It was hilarious and a real high to our weekend.
My brother is rather on the large side and got some very strange looks as we waved his shorts in the air to dry them and he sat in his underpants.
Oh dear we were those Brits abroad !!!
20th June 2023

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4
Liz Gooster
Such a happy photo and fun story! 🤩
June 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
No wonder you all have such happy smiles! What a fabulous story 😁
June 20th, 2023  
katy ace
I love this photo of the three of you, which will make a fabulous memory at Christmas time when you are looking at those decorations.

How fabulous of your brother to give everyone else something to talk about, and a great memory for all of you
June 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A cute picture and a fun story. Well a great memory for next Christmas!
June 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great memory you will have at Christmas
June 20th, 2023  
Kathy ace
What happiness this photo shows.
June 20th, 2023  
