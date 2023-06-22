Sign up
Photo 1232
Looking up
This was my 5th visit to Barcelona so did not visit the buildings with chimneys in part because the one that we had planned to visit was closed. My little LUMIX TZ90 performed well by capturing these either from the street or the tourist bus top.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
barcelona
chimneys
