Previous
Photo 1242
Good to know
Let’s hope that the cook doesn’t get confused.
Staying in an area with poor Wi-Fi so possibly little in the way of commenting.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Mags
ace
Very cool ad on the side and nice capture!
July 2nd, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Recycling at it's finest.
July 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Great recycling idea, hope it goes to the right department.
July 2nd, 2023
katy
ace
Good to know it is being done. Scary to think there is that much USED cooking oil!
July 2nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
They used to do this around here, but I've not heard of it in many years. Good for McDonalds.
July 2nd, 2023
