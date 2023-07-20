Previous
Fried egg poppies by wakelys
Photo 1260

Fried egg poppies

They remind me of fried eggs.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
haha...they so do !
July 20th, 2023  
katy ace
They totally do and I love the light and shadows, as well as all the detail Sue
July 20th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice caption, pic!
July 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise