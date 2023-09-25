Previous
A sunbathing Shield Bug by wakelys
Photo 1327

A sunbathing Shield Bug

I was going to pick this apple for lunchtime but guess it can stay another day.
The Apple tree is only 4ft tall but produces a great crop of sweet, crisp and juicy apples similar to Golden Delicious.
25th September 2023

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Suzanne ace
Wonderful tasty shot! Favourite
September 25th, 2023  
Brian ace
Lovely. I like the photo bomber beetle.
September 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
I am sure the bug will guard the apple for another day
September 25th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Nice shot. I hope the photo bomber doesn’t eat your apple
September 25th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely different type shot
September 25th, 2023  
