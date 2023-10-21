Sign up
Previous
Photo 1353
Stolen & Abandoned
Interesting to see how long it stays here. The yellow sticker denotes that the Police are aware so now I guess it is up to the owner to retrieve it.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th October 2023 12:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
motorbike.
Lis Lapthorn
ace
I hope he/she has not been hurt.
October 21st, 2023
Kathryn M
Shocking and devastating for whoever lost this bike in the first place. My sister-in-law had her classic Honda 90 stolen from the side of her house by a bunch of kids and it was never found.
October 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Yes it is sad unfortunately it’s happening all to frequently
October 21st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Stolen or an accident, one wonders......
October 21st, 2023
