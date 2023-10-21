Previous
Stolen & Abandoned by wakelys
Stolen & Abandoned

Interesting to see how long it stays here. The yellow sticker denotes that the Police are aware so now I guess it is up to the owner to retrieve it.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Lis Lapthorn ace
I hope he/she has not been hurt.
October 21st, 2023  
Kathryn M
Shocking and devastating for whoever lost this bike in the first place. My sister-in-law had her classic Honda 90 stolen from the side of her house by a bunch of kids and it was never found.
October 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Yes it is sad unfortunately it’s happening all to frequently
October 21st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Stolen or an accident, one wonders......
October 21st, 2023  
