Ten green bottles by wakelys
Photo 1368

Ten green bottles

An irritating ear worm for you.
First day in a while with no rain so outside tidying up and time to take the bottles for recycling.
https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=ten%20green%20bottles&tbm=&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:9f057407,vid:rPCzwqbFAn0,st:0
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Mags ace
Nice shade of green! Made for a wonderful photo op. =)
November 5th, 2023  
summerfield ace
lovely green bottles. very clever to have to 'knock down' one of them in the line up. aces!
November 5th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Fossicking finds of the future! Fab composition
November 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice find but oh dear now that song lol
November 5th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
LOL!! Oh you annoying person, I am singing it now in my head!!
November 5th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Nice one - I’ll have that in my head all day now
November 5th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Nice selection of empties !
November 5th, 2023  
