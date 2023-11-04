Sign up
Previous
Photo 1367
Flick of Dunlin
As we were we walking along the beach we disturbed a group of Dunlin (a small wading bird). I tried to capture them but only got this abstract effect.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
birds
,
dunlin
Mags
ace
Yes, but it's a fab effect!
November 4th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Fascinating!
November 4th, 2023
katy
ace
I like it! Amazing motion blur with just enough definition to see the birds
November 4th, 2023
