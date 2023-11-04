Previous
Flick of Dunlin by wakelys
Photo 1367

Flick of Dunlin

As we were we walking along the beach we disturbed a group of Dunlin (a small wading bird). I tried to capture them but only got this abstract effect.
4th November 2023

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Mags ace
Yes, but it's a fab effect!
November 4th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Fascinating!
November 4th, 2023  
katy ace
I like it! Amazing motion blur with just enough definition to see the birds
November 4th, 2023  
