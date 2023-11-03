Sign up
Photo 1366
A few waves today
Not so windy so didn’t expect to see so many breaking waves.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
5
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1918
photos
130
followers
97
following
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
3rd November 2023 4:04pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sea
,
waves
,
phone-vember
katy
ace
Oh my word! They look huge. Is this remnants from the storm?FAV
November 3rd, 2023
Kathryn M
A lovely shot and composition.
November 3rd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
November 3rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Beautiful sky and waterscape
November 3rd, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Lovely capture.
November 3rd, 2023
