Stormy weather by wakelys
Photo 1365

Stormy weather

Sitting at home all looks quite calm but is a tad wet out there and a little bit blustery on the beach. A little bit of Snapseed magic to add some atmosphere.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Susan Wakely

Boxplayer ace
So brooding
November 2nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Love the magic, Snapseed perfect for such shots - hope the storm passes through quickly. Great song title btw
November 2nd, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Amazing result. Fav.
November 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@rensala thank you. I will investigate the song title.
November 2nd, 2023  
