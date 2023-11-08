Previous
OWO - Outside by wakelys
Photo 1371

OWO - Outside

Not very pleasant out there today with wind and rain.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Photo Details

John Falconer
It looks a bit wet and cold. Great shot.
November 8th, 2023  
Boxplayer
Our view too...
November 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
@johnfalconer fortunately not cold unless you get wet.
November 8th, 2023  
Babs
Best to stay indoors and stay dry and warm.
November 8th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Sunny here, as usual. I don't mind it though. I love to hear the rain pattering on the window panes but only at night when I tugged inside ready to sleep.
November 8th, 2023  
katy
I always like it when it rains. I’m weird but it makes me happy. I really like the way you shot this one through the open window
November 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
@grammyn it’s funny watching the rain go sideways in the gusty wind.
November 8th, 2023  
