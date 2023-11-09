Previous
OWO-Still life by wakelys
Photo 1372

OWO-Still life

A sea glass bowl in the making. A little bit of a faff but fun to do.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Susan Wakely

Mags ace
A wonderful work in the making!
November 9th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great looking project.
November 9th, 2023  
Wylie ace
that looks lovely, what a great project
November 9th, 2023  
katy ace
Terrific, still life. It’s really good to see the process you use. I truly admire your patience and skill.
November 9th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
How cool! I can’t wait to see the final result. Perfect for the prompt.
November 9th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh...looks tricky.....
November 9th, 2023  
