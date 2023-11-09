Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1372
OWO-Still life
A sea glass bowl in the making. A little bit of a faff but fun to do.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1925
photos
132
followers
100
following
375% complete
View this month »
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
Latest from all albums
1366
1367
1368
1369
553
1370
1371
1372
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
9th November 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
owo-6
Mags
ace
A wonderful work in the making!
November 9th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great looking project.
November 9th, 2023
Wylie
ace
that looks lovely, what a great project
November 9th, 2023
katy
ace
Terrific, still life. It’s really good to see the process you use. I truly admire your patience and skill.
November 9th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
How cool! I can’t wait to see the final result. Perfect for the prompt.
November 9th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh...looks tricky.....
November 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close