Photo 1373
OWO - Rule of odds
What more can I say.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
3
0
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
1926
photos
133
followers
101
following
Tags
owo-6
,
phone-vember
Diana
ace
Beautifully odd, what a great idea!
November 10th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great idea. Well done.
November 10th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Nice idea
November 10th, 2023
