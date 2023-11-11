Sign up
Previous
Photo 1374
OWO - Red
I have shown this before and for anyone following JackieR you would have seen this yesterday.
Today is was illuminated red as an act of Remembrance in readiness for Remembrance services tomorrow.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
6
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1928
photos
133
followers
101
following
376% complete
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1369
553
1370
1371
1372
1373
554
1374
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
11th November 2023 12:45pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
phone-vember
,
peace-doves
katy
ace
Oh, how beautiful! And what a wonderful installation
November 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Simply magical and so appropriate for tomorow.
November 11th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh that looks beautiful
November 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@grammyn
thank you. It is lovely. I have popped in to see it a couple of times.
November 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@ludwigsdiana
it truly is.
November 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
they were setting up for this evenings Bach concert so had to work around seats and staging. I really liked the red effect.
November 11th, 2023
