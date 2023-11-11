Previous
OWO - Red by wakelys
OWO - Red

I have shown this before and for anyone following JackieR you would have seen this yesterday.
Today is was illuminated red as an act of Remembrance in readiness for Remembrance services tomorrow.

11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Oh, how beautiful! And what a wonderful installation
November 11th, 2023  
Simply magical and so appropriate for tomorow.
November 11th, 2023  
Oh that looks beautiful
November 11th, 2023  
@grammyn thank you. It is lovely. I have popped in to see it a couple of times.
November 11th, 2023  
@ludwigsdiana it truly is.
November 11th, 2023  
@30pics4jackiesdiamond they were setting up for this evenings Bach concert so had to work around seats and staging. I really liked the red effect.
November 11th, 2023  
