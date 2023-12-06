Sign up
Photo 1399
Pilates for Swans
Having a nice stretch.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th December 2023 12:34pm
water
,
sea
,
swan
katy
ace
This is fabulous! I had to look to see what in the world it was, and then what he was doing. I love your title, so appropriate for the photo.
December 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
How wonderful!
December 6th, 2023
JackieR
ace
He thinks he's a seal!!!
December 6th, 2023
