Pilates for Swans by wakelys
Pilates for Swans

Having a nice stretch.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

katy
This is fabulous! I had to look to see what in the world it was, and then what he was doing. I love your title, so appropriate for the photo.
December 6th, 2023  
Mags
How wonderful!
December 6th, 2023  
JackieR
He thinks he's a seal!!!
December 6th, 2023  
