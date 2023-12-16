Sign up
Previous
Photo 1409
Are you looking at Me?
This Alpaca was only interested in me because it thought that I had food.
I thinks it’s trying out a Dracula look!!
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
3
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Tags
straw
,
scruffy
,
alpaca
Diana
ace
Oh I love this, fabulous close up, they are such crazy animals!
December 16th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
😂😂
December 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! Cute closeup!
December 16th, 2023
