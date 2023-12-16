Previous
Are you looking at Me? by wakelys
Photo 1409

Are you looking at Me?

This Alpaca was only interested in me because it thought that I had food.
I thinks it’s trying out a Dracula look!!
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
386% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh I love this, fabulous close up, they are such crazy animals!
December 16th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
😂😂
December 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! Cute closeup!
December 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise