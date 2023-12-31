Sign up
Photo 1424
Stormy weather
Washing away the old and blowing in the new.
Thank you all for your comments, favs and 365 friendship throughout 2023.
Wishing you all a Happy and prosperous New Year.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
3
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1982
photos
137
followers
100
following
390% complete
View this month »
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
31st December 2023 12:45pm
Tags
sea
,
waves
,
whereilive
JackieR
ace
Knew this was your's as i scrolled down. Loved our outings this year, thank you.
December 31st, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Yes indeed.....good sentiments......Thank you.....and back to you too :)
December 31st, 2023
Diana
ace
Perfect title and beautifully captured. We have the same except it is awfully hot here.
December 31st, 2023
