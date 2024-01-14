Sign up
Photo 1438
A nice start to our walk
The walk started and ended with sunshine.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2001
photos
135
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments: 3
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th January 2024 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
track
,
whereilive
Mags
What a lovely tree tunnel!
January 14th, 2024
Diana
I love your shots of this amazing tunnel! Wonderful capture of the dappled shadows and light at the end of the tunnel.
January 14th, 2024
katy
I think this is a magnificent shot of this covered walkway with all that dappled light
January 14th, 2024
