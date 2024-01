Not something that you see everyday.

Growing up most households where I lived would have their milk delivered to the doorstep so it was not uncommon to see. With most people choosing to go to the supermarket to do their shopping now this sight has become a rarity.

I remember the birds pecking at the foil lids to get to the top layer of cream and the lid lifting in freezing weather as the milk froze in the bottle.

This was on the doorstep of te ground floor of a block of flats.