Previous
Photo 1448
Interesting architecture
I treated myself to a new phone today and as I walked back to my car I thought that I would have a little play.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
24th January 2024 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well done, congrats to the new phone and fabulous shot!
January 24th, 2024
