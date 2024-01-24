Previous
Interesting architecture by wakelys
Photo 1448

Interesting architecture

I treated myself to a new phone today and as I walked back to my car I thought that I would have a little play.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
396% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well done, congrats to the new phone and fabulous shot!
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise