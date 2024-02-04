Sign up
Previous
Photo 1459
A street in Barcelona
A quiet time on the streets
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
4
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1455
571
1456
1457
572
1458
1459
573
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th February 2024 10:13am
Tags
street
,
barcelona
,
for2024
Diana
ace
Fantastic composition and capture, I love the beetle and dappled light! Right place and time 👏🏻
February 4th, 2024
JeannieC57
The light you captured is gorgeous !
February 4th, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful light and streetview! Unusual to see the streets so empty
February 4th, 2024
Kate
ace
Love the VW Beetle
February 4th, 2024
