Photo 1509
Strawberries in a bowl
Delicious
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th March 2024 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
fruit
,
strawberries
,
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
They look amazing amd so delicious, especially the plump center one.
March 25th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh my. Coming over with my spoon….
March 25th, 2024
Mallory
ace
The perfect red image.
March 25th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Unfaffed and delightful
March 25th, 2024
