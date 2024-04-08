Previous
Transport 8 by wakelys
Photo 1523

Transport 8

Ice cream on the beach.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details

katy ace
Yes, please! This might be my favorite kind of transport
April 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
The best sort of transport!
April 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Looking like a lively group wanting something cold, sweet and delicious.
April 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Now that would be a good form of transport! Mine’s a 99 please 🤔
April 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful!
April 8th, 2024  
Jacqueline ace
Love it!
April 8th, 2024  
