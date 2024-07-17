Sign up
Previous
Photo 1623
Plant
World Watercolour Month.
Inspired by
@ludwigsdiana
. Diana has featured Aloes this month in one of her albums.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th July 2024 8:23am
Tags
plant
,
wwcm-2024
Suzanne
ace
I'm impressd at your painting efforts this month!
July 17th, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely work!
July 17th, 2024
