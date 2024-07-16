Previous
Fibre by wakelys
Fibre

As in Fibre optics. You need to use your imagination on this one.
World Watercolour Month.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Susan Wakely

summerfield ace
i wondered how that might be illustrated. well done!
July 16th, 2024  
