Previous
Photo 1153
Gothic la Giaconda
These slightly Gothic looking heads modelling hair styles in a styling school in Prahran caught my eye and seemed to make a good subject for the low key shot Susan
@wakelys
challenged me to do. I hope this meets her challenge.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1173
photos
134
followers
139
following
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
16th July 2024 11:00am
get-pushed-624
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful answer to your challenge
July 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A very effective low key.
July 16th, 2024
