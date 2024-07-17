Previous
Gothic la Giaconda by ankers70
Photo 1153

Gothic la Giaconda

These slightly Gothic looking heads modelling hair styles in a styling school in Prahran caught my eye and seemed to make a good subject for the low key shot Susan @wakelys challenged me to do. I hope this meets her challenge.

17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful answer to your challenge
July 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A very effective low key.
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise