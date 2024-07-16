Previous
Things are looking up, Madame Brussels! by ankers70
Things are looking up, Madame Brussels!

The view from the end of Madame Brussels Lane. I liked all the reflections and the almost Escher-like surfaces and patterns.

Madame Brussels Lane runs between Little Lonsdale ('Little Lon') and Lonsdale Streets, Melbourne, and, in the nineteenth century, was at the heart of Melbourne's seedier districts. Caroline Hodgson (nee Lohmar), 'Madame Brussels' operated a number of luxurious bordellos and associated with gangsters, dance hall operators, in a sleazy scene of opium den, slums and pubs. What a change Madame Brussels would see if she visited now!

https://findingher.org.au/directory/madame-brussels/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caroline_Hodgson



Suzanne

Mark St Clair
Love all the color reflections!
July 15th, 2024  
