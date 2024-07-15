Previous
High vis fishing by ankers70
High vis fishing

Fisherman beside the old wharves along Harbour Esplanade. This area including one of the last remaining Wharf Sheds in the Melbourne Docklands area is scheduled for renewal.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice reflections
July 14th, 2024  
