27 / 365
Butterfly
Marlboromaam - similar eh!
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
2
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
237
photos
47
followers
66
following
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
207
24
25
208
209
26
210
27
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
2nd September 2020 12:02pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
marlboromaam
ace
Definitely a female clouded sulphur! Beautiful shot, Susan! FAV and pinning. =)
September 3rd, 2020
KV
ace
Love this butterfly... the wings look like leaves... so cool. Fav
September 3rd, 2020
