Butterfly by wakelys
27 / 365

Butterfly

Marlboromaam - similar eh!
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
marlboromaam ace
Definitely a female clouded sulphur! Beautiful shot, Susan! FAV and pinning. =)
September 3rd, 2020  
KV ace
Love this butterfly... the wings look like leaves... so cool. Fav
September 3rd, 2020  
