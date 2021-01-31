Sign up
45 / 365
Artists impression
Combining yesterday and today. Kept me occupied for a while.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
6
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
405
photos
71
followers
74
following
12% complete
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Extra
Taken
31st January 2021 11:58am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
collage.
Jacqueline
ace
Totally gorgeous! For a moment I thought you painted those droplets! Do you mind if I try to do them in oilpaint?
January 31st, 2021
JackieR
ace
What s genius idea!! And beautifully done! Love every shot ( esp middle left)
January 31st, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
@jacqbb
yes please do. That would then go full circle from my watercolour, then oil and water to an oil painting.
January 31st, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
that was my original favourite but choose bottom middle for my 365 album as it was slightly more in focus.
January 31st, 2021
KV
ace
The colors in all of these shots are amazing... lovely collage.
January 31st, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
@wakelys
Susan, thanks for your permission, could you please send the original photo’s of the top right, and the middle row left and right to my email adres for a reverence..... these are a bit small and I will do you proud;)
January 31st, 2021
