Artists impression by wakelys
45 / 365

Artists impression

Combining yesterday and today. Kept me occupied for a while.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Jacqueline ace
Totally gorgeous! For a moment I thought you painted those droplets! Do you mind if I try to do them in oilpaint?
January 31st, 2021  
JackieR ace
What s genius idea!! And beautifully done! Love every shot ( esp middle left)
January 31st, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@jacqbb yes please do. That would then go full circle from my watercolour, then oil and water to an oil painting.
January 31st, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond that was my original favourite but choose bottom middle for my 365 album as it was slightly more in focus.
January 31st, 2021  
KV ace
The colors in all of these shots are amazing... lovely collage.
January 31st, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
@wakelys Susan, thanks for your permission, could you please send the original photo’s of the top right, and the middle row left and right to my email adres for a reverence..... these are a bit small and I will do you proud;)
January 31st, 2021  
