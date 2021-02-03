Sign up
Paul Klee inspired!!
I am not a natural artist but attempting to be the best I can!
Might even try a landscape with a skyline one day soon.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
I think you got good results.
February 3rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful colors! Love those greens. I'm sure you can paint a landscape. I have faith in you. =)
February 3rd, 2021
