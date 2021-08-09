Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
137 / 365
Crew or captain?
Some may recognise
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
.
Day 1 of race week at the local sailing club.
Fun bring a spectator especially when it is very windy. Strong winds almost stopped play.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
687
photos
108
followers
93
following
37% complete
View this month »
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Latest from all albums
135
546
136
547
548
549
137
550
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Taken
9th August 2021 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
friends
,
race
,
sailing
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a fun and exciting day it looks like you had. =)
August 9th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Super shot of Jackie and a lovely collage. Hubby was out there over the weekend teaching beginners and is currently teaching Day Skipper and Comp Crew. Better weather on the way!
August 9th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Very merry collage!
August 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close