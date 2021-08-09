Previous
Crew or captain? by wakelys
Crew or captain?

Some may recognise @30pics4jackiesdiamond.
Day 1 of race week at the local sailing club.
Fun bring a spectator especially when it is very windy. Strong winds almost stopped play.
Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
marlboromaam (Mags)
What a fun and exciting day it looks like you had. =)
August 9th, 2021  
Casablanca
Super shot of Jackie and a lovely collage. Hubby was out there over the weekend teaching beginners and is currently teaching Day Skipper and Comp Crew. Better weather on the way!
August 9th, 2021  
moni kozi
Very merry collage!
August 9th, 2021  
