Smoke by wakelys
245 / 365

Smoke

It’s grey & wet. Housework or playing with smoke?
A simple birthday candle provided this smoke.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
67% complete

moni kozi ace
Whoa! I really love the composition. Excellently done!
March 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Looks fabulous against that background.
March 2nd, 2022  
