Photo 411
Reflected roses
My get pushed challenge was to capture a reflection or a shadow as the focal point?
A lack of sunshine at the moment means very few shadows.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
411
1133
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
get-pushe-554
Susan Wakely
ace
@salza
playing indoor to achieve the challenge.
March 15th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Looks like you had fun. Nice result
March 15th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
whoa! this is really well done!
March 15th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
Beautifully framed
March 15th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I think you got both. Very well done.
March 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and framing.
March 15th, 2023
JackieR
ace
That is stunningly stunning
March 15th, 2023
