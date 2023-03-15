Previous
Reflected roses by wakelys
Photo 411

Reflected roses

My get pushed challenge was to capture a reflection or a shadow as the focal point?
A lack of sunshine at the moment means very few shadows.
15th March 2023

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
@salza playing indoor to achieve the challenge.
March 15th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Looks like you had fun. Nice result
March 15th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
whoa! this is really well done!
March 15th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
Beautifully framed
March 15th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I think you got both. Very well done.
March 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
wonderful capture and framing.
March 15th, 2023  
JackieR ace
That is stunningly stunning
March 15th, 2023  
