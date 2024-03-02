Sign up
Photo 591
London traffic in the rain
View from the top front seat of a double decker bus.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Extra
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
29th February 2024 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
abstract-78
get-pushed-604
Susan Wakely
ace
@walksnaplove
another for the challenge.
March 2nd, 2024
Kathryn M
This makes for an interesting 'painterly' shot. I like it.
March 2nd, 2024
