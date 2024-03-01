Sign up
Previous
Photo 590
Thinking outside of the box
Or are the inside?
A fun time visiting Frameless an immersive exhibition. Having a room featuring abstract was a gift for my get pushed challenge. The images are projected and keep changing on the mesh screens.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2074
photos
135
followers
98
following
161% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
29th February 2024 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
get-pushed-604
JackieR
ace
Such an interesting candid. Person on right gives scale to the art
March 1st, 2024
