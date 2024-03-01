Previous
Thinking outside of the box by wakelys
Photo 590

Thinking outside of the box

Or are the inside?
A fun time visiting Frameless an immersive exhibition. Having a room featuring abstract was a gift for my get pushed challenge. The images are projected and keep changing on the mesh screens.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Such an interesting candid. Person on right gives scale to the art
March 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise