Photo 592
Playing in the surf
A glorious day for a stroll on the beach and watch others having fun. Still a bit chilly but at least the sun was shining.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
3
2
Extra
NIKON D5600
3rd March 2024 11:02am
sea
beach
sportsaction19
Casablanca
ace
Spring is coming, watersports are returning.
March 3rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous sports action shot
March 3rd, 2024
