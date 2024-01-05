Previous
Green Leaf Tree Frog… by walksnaplove
Green Leaf Tree Frog…

…I think. Either way, s/he came out after the storm a few nights ago and kindly posed.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Babs ace
Isn't he gorgeous.
January 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful frog.
January 5th, 2024  
