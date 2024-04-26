Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
119 / 365
Reminiscing
Taken when I lived in the southern highlands of NSW in a small country town called Braidwood. This was typical of my morning walk along a gravel road in the countryside. I think the bird pictured is a crimson rosella.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
119
photos
71
followers
79
following
32% complete
View this month »
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
braidwood
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close