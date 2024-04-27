Previous
Reminiscing #2 by walksnaplove
Reminiscing #2

The foggy outlook viewed on the walk back from the foot of Gillamatong in Braidwood, NSW. Also taken during the time I lived there when my early morning walks were of the surrounding countryside.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful foggy country scene
April 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous light!
April 28th, 2024  
