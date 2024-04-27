Sign up
120 / 365
Reminiscing #2
The foggy outlook viewed on the walk back from the foot of Gillamatong in Braidwood, NSW. Also taken during the time I lived there when my early morning walks were of the surrounding countryside.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
120
braidwood
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful foggy country scene
April 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous light!
April 28th, 2024
