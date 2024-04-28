Previous
Boambee Creek by walksnaplove
Boambee Creek

Last filler to catch up on a missing day - taken a few years back on a four day (60 km) walk from Red Rock, NSW to Sawtell with one of my sons. This was the home stretch.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Bec

@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Susan Wakely ace
Oh transport me there now please.
April 30th, 2024  
Bec ace
@wakelys Ha, ha! It is so pretty, isn’t it?
April 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a gorgeous spot and capture, magical!
April 30th, 2024  
